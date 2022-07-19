SEARCH
Competition Time with Etihad Airways

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
To celebrate 15 years in Ireland Etihad have an amazing prize to giveaway! How would you like to visit Abu Dhabi? Or the Etihad Stadium in Manchester?

All you have to do is fill in this questionnaire https://forms.office.com/r/EtGjwBh8uz and you could be in with a chance of winning these amazing prizes.

1st Prize – 2 Economy Return Tickets Dublin – Abu Dhabi

2nd Prize – Four General Admissions Tickets to a Manchester City Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

Best of Luck!

Terms & Conditions
  • The prize is to be taken as stated, subject to availability
  • 1st Prize Trip must be taken by 30th December 2022.
  • Travel dates must be requested a minimum of 2 weeks before intended travel dates.
  • Etihad reserves the right to amend or withdraw all elements of the promotion without prior notice.
  • This prize is subject to promotional conditions and terms of business.
  • The prize has no monetary value. 
  • This prize is not transferable under any circumstances and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. 
  • Lost prizes will not be reissued or extended. 
  • A valid email address and postal address in Ireland must be supplied in order to receive booking confirmation. 
  • The competition is provided by Etihad and ITTN accepts no responsibility from losses that may arise. 
  • Any person entering the competition or accepting or using any prize agrees to release, discharge, and to hold harmless ITTN and Etihad and each of their respective affiliates, employees, officers, directors and representatives of any claims, losses and damages that may arise out of their participation in the competition or the acceptance or misuse of any prize. 
  • Employees of Etihad and ITTN and their families are unable to enter this contest. 
  • ITTN and Etihad decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 
  • All prize claims are subject to verification by sponsors. 
  • All entries are limited to one per household and should arrive by the closing date of 25th of July 2022.
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
