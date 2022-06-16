Caribbean Trade & Media Roadshow – Dublin

As the Caribbean Trade and Media Roadshow embarks on its final leg of its Irish tour in Cork tonight, take a look at last night’s event in the Iveagh Garden’s Hotel. The event was well-attended with a strong turnout from senior staff and owner/managers from across the trade looking to learn more about this luxury offering.

Clem Walshe, Managing Director of LocalMarketing.ie shared with ITTN,

“The key message for the Irish travel trade is that the stunning islands of the Caribbean are open for guests and ready to welcome the Irish with open arms. It’s never been a better time to cross the Atlantic for some summer sun, spectacular sands and luxury hotel and resort offerings for guests looking for something special.

With so many places to choose from, it was a great opportunity to find out more about what would suit your client base best. If anyone has further queries, get in touch with me.”

Caribbean Roadshow Suppliers in Attendance Last Night:

Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority

“Visit Antigua and Barbuda, where they have the sun, the sea and plenty of much-needed space. Antigua’s shoreline is washed almost exclusively by the Caribbean Sea and has 95 miles of superb coastline. Her sister Barbuda, is surrounded by protective reefs, and features a large lagoon and Frigate Bird sanctuary. The islands are best known for their friendly and welcoming people, pink and white-sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and the most satisfying and enjoyable climate in the world.” – Find out more at Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority

Atelier de Hoteles

“Atelier de Hoteles is a Mexican company with luxury all-inclusive hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres inspired by a high-end concept with contemporary Mexican art as the central element. These exclusive, luxury hotels offer the best destinations in Mexico with an innovative, all-inclusive concept and are the ambassadors of relaxed luxury and reach the highest standards in the four corners of excellence: Handcrafted Hospitality®, Surrounding Technology®, Addictive Service® and Eco-social Awareness®.” – Find out more at Atelier de Hoteles

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

“Each place in Barbados has a story, every meal is a celebration, and each day promises new experiences, discoveries and memories to last a lifetime. Many expect Barbados to be a once-in-a-lifetime type of trip, but quickly discover that it is the kind of place you want to return to, time and time again. With so much to do, it is probably pretty obvious now why travellers keep coming back!” – Find out more at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

British Virgin Islands Tourist Board

“When you close your eyes and envision paradise, what do you see? Sapphire waters lapping against powdery white beaches? Lush stretches of verdant tropical vegetation stretching to the horizon? Endless warm sunshine giving way to stained-glass sunsets that paint the night sky with brilliant hues? These images aren’t just a dream here. They’re our way of life in the British Virgin Islands — a pristine archipelago of more than 50 discrete isles, comprising a cradle of Caribbean culture that’s unique in all the world. Drop anchor here and experience the magic” – Find out more at British Virgin Islands Tourist Board

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

“Casa de Campo® Resort & Villas opened in La Romana, almost 50 years ago, as the first resort in the Dominican Republic. They have been a favourite luxury destination for discerning travellers and celebrities who relish the private gated community for its safe and exclusive setting. They are known as the best golf resort in the world. Experience the 3 Pete Dye golf courses which include Teeth of the Dog® , the #1 ranked course in the Caribbean. The activities are world-class — 8 outstanding restaurants including the stunning Minitas Beach Club, a Marina, Equestrian Center featuring Polo, Shooting Course, great shopping, and 3 private pristine white sand beaches. If you want the best, the most, and the first in the Caribbean, your Casa de Campo experience awaits in La Romana for you to experience privacy as the new luxury.” – Find out more at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Elite Island Resorts

“World-class Caribbean resorts are calling. Immerse yourself in the unmatched beauty and charm of the West Indies at our stunning all-inclusive resorts – from the palm-fringed beaches of Barbados to the wild beauty of St Lucia’s western coast. This is the elite side of the Caribbean.

Let the Tradewinds be your guide as you explore the centuries-old history, breathtaking scenery and rich culture of this vibrant archipelago. Indulge in a world of one-of-a-kind experiences from locally-sourced 5-star cuisine under the stars to eco-adventures deep in the rainforest to kayak excursions over secret reefs teeming with color. Or, soak up the sun poolside with a chilled cocktail and prepare to be pampered at one of their tranquil seaside spas.” – Find out more at Elite Island Resorts

Nassau Paradise Island

“For a true Bahamian experience all you need to do is relax, because on this island, life is easy. English is spoken, American dollars are on par with Bahamian dollars, the weather’s beautiful and people are friendly. What more do you need to know? – Find out more at Nassau Paradise Island

Oasis Hotels & Resorts

“Oasis Hotels & Resorts is a hotel chain that has three complexes, which are divided into seven hotels located in the tourist destination of Cancun. The two main Oasis complexes are located in front of the most beautiful beaches in the hotel zone of Cancun; These are five hotels that present different concepts, as well as convenient options to book a European or all-inclusive vacation.” – Find out more at Oasis Hotels & Resorts

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

“Saint Lucia is no ordinary Island. Equal parts beauty and mystique, Saint Lucia captivates anyone who sets foot on her coastline. Always evocative, she welcomes visitors with her soothing waves, warm beaches, and hospitable people. The only sovereign nation to be named for a woman, the island personifies adventure and inspiration. Her visitors invariably find themselves reluctant to leave and eager to return.” – Find out more at Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Sun Group Hotels

“The SunGroup is based in Barbados and across the Caribbean. Each of their properties each offering something unique, for every kind of visitor to their shores. While each hotel has its own special charm, they also believe in: impeccable, friendly service; attention to quality and detail; and superb value for money. Whichever property your clients choose, you can be assured that their family and hotel teams will offer them a fantastic experience. The Sun Group Hotels look forward to welcoming you and your clients” – Find out more at Sun Group Hotels

TAP Air Portugal

Tap Air Portugal, the Portuguese national carrier with its hub in Lisbon, offers flights to destinations such as Cancun, Mexico City and the Dominican Republic. For more information, check out https://www.flytap.com/en-ie/

The Fives Hotels & Residences

“Live your dream vacation at the Fives Hotels & Residences. Discover the allure of the Mexican Caribbean and be amazed by the beautiful beaches, impressive coral reefs, delicious cuisine, and exciting experiences that The Fives has for you.” – Find out more at The Fives Hotels & Residences

Final Leg of the Caribbean Roadshow in Cork

The Cork evening is on tonight, 16th June, at the Metropole Hotel from 6pm where guests will enjoy a lovely Caribbean evening. Remember, all in attendance will be entered to win great prizes featuring a 7-night stay for two guests at the Club Barbados Resort & Spa in Barbados, from Elite Island Resorts!