British Airways Adds New Route from Dublin to Southampton

Direct Route from Dublin to Southampton with British Airways commencing in May

BA adds a new route flying Dublin – Southampton, to be operated by BA City Flyer. The route will fly once a week, commencing 15th May until October.

Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer AGS Airports Ltd, which owns and operates Southampton Airport said: “Last year was fantastic when we welcomed not only a host of new routes but a new airline to Southampton Airport.“We were thrilled to see BA CityFlyer’s routes take to the skies and with the addition of Dublin we are sure it will prove extremely popular this summer.”

This is positive news for connectivity, particularly, the cruise industry with the summer cruise season commencing from Southampton Port.