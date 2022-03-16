Boost for Shannon Airport this Weekend

St Patrick’s Day festivities, Cheltenham & transatlantic air services to boost Shannon Airport

Largest Passenger Numbers for Three Years

Shannon Airport is preparing to welcome over 21,000 passengers through its doors over the extended St Patrick’s Day holiday period. This is the largest number of passengers for this period in over three years.

The restart of its transatlantic air services and the resumption of US preclearance, coupled with the addition of the extra bank holiday, and international events like the Cheltenham racing festival, are cited by the airport as reasons for the expected boost to its passenger numbers.

Niall Maloney, Airport Operations Director at Shannon Airport said: “With the welcome resumption of transatlantic traffic at Shannon Airport from last week, we are delighted to see US visitors returning to our region.

“Like other airports around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll and that is why two years on, we are looking forward to doing what we do best and providing our passengers with a warm welcome and making their journey through our airport smooth and easy. With the lifting of travel restrictions, and the extended range of air services from Shannon this summer, we are beginning to see a growing desire to take a well-earned break, or to reconnect with family and friends overseas.

“We are really pleased with the very positive feedback from our customers using our new security screening system which eliminates the 100ml rule for our passengers. It means that they no longer have to separate their liquids and gels into clear plastic bags and these and other items like laptops, can remain in their cabin bag, speeding up their journey through airport security screening.

“With air services to over 26 destinations available from Shannon this summer, we are looking forward to a busy year and the return of tourists directly into the West of Ireland.”

In celebration of the national holidays and to welcome overseas visitors, the airport arrivals door has gone green.