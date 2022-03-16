SEARCH
Barbados Scoops Best Tourist Board

By Shane Cullen
Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. was honoured to be named Best Tourist Board at the Globe Travel Awards 2022.


Marc McCollin, Senior Business Development Officer, BTMI, was presented with the prestigious award at last night’s ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, amongst hundreds of travel industry peers. Barbados was up against destinations such as Dubai, Canada, Jamaica, and Malta in this category. Travel agents across the UK voted for the winner, making it one of the most respected awards in the UK travel industry. 

Commenting on the accolade, Cheryl Carter, Director of UK & Ireland, BTMI, said “We are delighted to be awarded Best Tourist Board at the 2022 Globe Travel Awards. It is a true honour to have been chosen as the winner in this category by the British travel trade.”


Cheryl continues, “We take pride in the work we do with both travel trade and media, promoting our beautiful island and showcasing all it has to offer to British and Irish visitors through creative and engaging activity.”


