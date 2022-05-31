Barbados Requirements Effective from Tomorrow, Effective June 1, 2022

Effective Wednesday, June 1, 2022, all unvaccinated travellers will be required to follow the below process for travel to Barbados

1. Present a negative pre-flight test taken no more than 3 days prior to arrival in Barbados. The test may be Standard PCR, Rapid PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

2. On arrival, all unvaccinated travellers will be tested at the airport (Rapid Antigen Test) and allowed to go once negative. There is no quarantine requirement for the unvaccinated traveller who tests negative at the airport.

The update also noted that unvaccinated travellers who have documented evidence of having had COVID-19 within 90 days prior to arrival in Barbados, do not need a test on arrival. They will however still need a negative pre-flight test as previously outlined.

For more information on Barbados’ travel protocols, visit www.barbadostravelprotocols.com.

Barbados – An Island of Rich History & Colourful Culture

The island of Barbados offers a unique Caribbean experience steeped in rich history and colourful culture, and rooted in remarkable landscapes. Barbados is the home of two of the three remaining Jacobean Mansions left in the Western hemisphere, as well as fully functional rum distilleries. In fact, this island is known as the birthplace of rum, commercially producing and bottling the spirit since the 1700s. Each year, Barbados hosts several world-class events including the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival; the annual Barbados Reggae Festival; and the annual Crop Over Festival, where celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton and its very own Rihanna are often spotted. Accommodations are wide and varied, ranging from picturesque plantation houses and villas to quaint bed and breakfast gems; prestigious international chains; and award-winning five-diamond resorts.

In 2018, Barbados’ accommodation sector captured 13 awards in the Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, All-Inclusive, Small, Best Service, Bargain, and Romance categories of the ‘Traveler’s Choice Awards’. And getting to paradise is a breeze: the Grantley Adams International Airport offers plenty non-stop and direct services from a growing number of U.S., U.K., Canadian, Caribbean, European, and Latin American gateways, making Barbados the true gateway to the Eastern Caribbean. Visit Barbados and experience why for two years in a row it won the prestigious Star Winter Sun Destination Award at the ‘Travel Bulletin Star Awards’ in 2017 and 2018. For more information on travel to Barbados, visit www.visitbarbados.org

Shane’s Top Travel Tips

If you do manage to get there, try Mount Gay Rum. If you have a chance, visit the distillery which covers three centuries of rum-making. There’s also a cocktail workshop and yes, you do get to sample the produce! The food and culture, particularly the festivals and vibrant energy make this place a fabulous destination. Don’t forget, the stunning sandy shores and turquoise waters filled with tropical sea life – swimming with turtles was another unforgettable experience!