Aurigny Dublin Direct Service Resumes this Week

Aurigny is delighted that they finally have their licence to resume flights direct from Guernsey to Dublin.

An issue arose in the scheduled service because of a post Brexit Air Services licensing issue that impacted Channel Islands operators after Aurigny had been granted a licence to run the route from Guernsey to Dublin in 2021.

A temporary Permit ran out on the 10th of April 2022 and since then Aurigny has been running the route via Belfast whilst working hard behind the scenes to resolve the issue.

Malcolm Coupar, Commercial Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Irish Authorities have now granted us our Air Permit to operate the Guernsey to Dublin route over the summer. The route has been extremely popular both locally and in Ireland and demand for the service has been high since our initial launch. I would like to thank the Guernsey States, and Irish and British authorities for all their work to achieve this solution.”

The first flight back to Dublin direct was on Tuesday 17th May 2022.

Mr Coupar concluded: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise to any of our customers who have been inconvenienced by the temporary change in destination. It really looks like the luck of the Irish has finally come good and we are delighted we will now be back operating directly into Dublin… I know many locals have breaks planned to the city and we also look forward to welcoming our Irish friends to the island. There are strong links between Dublin and Guernsey, and it makes such a difference when people can travel between the destinations in one short flight.”

To further celebrate this route Aurigny will be giving away flights to Dublin every two weeks over the summer. The Aurigny ‘leprechaun’ will be hiding around in popular beauty spots and clues will be given to find the sprite to win the tickets. Further details will be released soon.

Further details of the dates and times of the Dublin service can be found on the Aurigny website where you can book the direct service – https://www.aurigny.com/#flight-search.

Remember, to support family travel, the airline offers 15% off for kids fares (aged 2-15), free infant fares for under-twos (just pay taxes & charges) and for every child under 5, two of these three items are free of charge (pushchair, travel cot and car seat) – find out more here!

