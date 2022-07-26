SEARCH
Appy Days are Here at ITTN

A giant welcome to Carrie Day as she officially starts in her ITTN role as Business Development Manager. We are absolutely delighted she’s finally joining us though she’s hardly a stranger to us or to any of you out there in the trade. Carrie brings with her a wealth of experience that will support our current ITTN team as we move toward a new chapter in the business and industry.

ITTN Group’s Next Few Chapters!

Speaking of new chapters, it is a very exciting time at ITTN at the moment as we finalise our new app for mobile – making news, reviews, destinations and features even more accessible! Watch this space – it’s going to be EPIC! 

We are not stopping there, the team are also adding the final touches to our online travel directory. PHEW, we’ve been busy.

On top of that, in ITTN Group news (we’re not just travel trade!), our redesigned consumer site (traveltimes.ie) will be accepting content so here’s a call to all Travel Agents Suppliers and PR companies – if you have news and offers that you would like to send us for our Irish and International consumer sites, make sure to email them to [email protected] and we will endeavour to feature them on our consumer sites for you.

Don’t forget, Travel2Ireland.ie is now one of the fastest growing sources of information for those travelling around the island of Ireland, hitting a reach of well over a quarter of a million per month!

Awesome Awards this November

The ITTN awards are taking place on the 25th of November – and I hope you’ve secured your seat for what’s shaping up to be an incredible night as we launch the ‘awards – reimagined!’ So whether you’re thinking it’s Elevated, Elegant, Opulent, Extravagant or any other buzzword out there, it will be AWESOME!

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
