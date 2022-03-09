American Airlines Supporting Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

American Airlines is creating opportunities for customers and team members to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Catriona Toner, Country Sales Manager (Ireland & Northern Ireland) shared that throughout the month of March, the airline is creating opportunities for customers and team members to help raise funds to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Beginning today, funds collected by flight attendants and online through American Airline’s partnership with UNICEF’s Change for Good program will be directed to support UNICEF and its humanitarian response in Ukraine. The funds raised this month at unicefusa.org/aa, and on flights to and from international destinations and Hawaii, will support UNICEF in reaching vulnerable children and families in Ukraine with assistance. In addition, all AAdvantage miles donated to American’s Miles for Social Good program during the month of March will be directed to Airlink to help transport physicians and relief workers to Eastern Europe to assist with humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

“It is deeply troubling to see the humanitarian crisis unfolding as a result of the conflict in Ukraine,” said Brady Byrnes, Vice President of Flight Service for American. “Our purpose at American Airlines is to care for people on life’s journey and in order to truly fulfill that purpose, we must step up when it matters most.”