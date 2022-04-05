Adrenaline-Seekers Bucket List – The GAP, Pittsburgh

The Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) in Pittsburgh should be on every adrenaline-seekers bucket list.

Don’t Mind The Gap: Explore The Great Allegheny Passage

A world class path for all kinds of adventurers, this should be on every adrenaline-seekers bucket list. Connecting Downtown Pittsburgh with Cumberland in Maryland, the trail encourages every type of outdoor recreation from lovers of cycling to runners and hikers. Pittsburgh is the perfect spot for launching or concluding a journey along the GAP.

The 150-mile route winds through valleys, around mountains and plays witness to some of the most beautiful scenery in the USA. Crossing the Mason & Dixon Line which forms parts of the Pennsylvania borders, the passage tops the 2,392-foot Eastern Continental Divide and depicts the Laurel Highlands in a way travellers have never seen before. With natural attractions at the heart of the journey, adventurers can wield through stunning views of waterfalls, river valleys, farmland and gorges – experiencing Pittsburgh in a whole new light.

Downtown Pittsburgh

Once a hub for steel production, Pittsburgh is now renowned for higher education, tech startups and medical research. Not to mention the cultural pursuits, from The Andy Warhol Museum, the largest museum dedicated to a single artist in North America, to the Bicycle Heaven museum, for those taking a break from the GAP trail, and the Mattress Factory which hosts authentic Pittsburgh artists. The downtown neighbourhood also offers a number of local restaurants, craft breweries and cafes.

Pittsburgh’s South Side

Known as the bar crawl neighbourhood, visitors to Pittsburgh’s South Side can relax in one of the many bars with a craft beer from a local brewery, see the next Billy Porter at City Theatre, or experience the many retailers and restaurants on offer. Venues such as Club Cafe and The Smiling Moose also host live musicians throughout the week.

Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh University-Oakland

Travellers can start or end their trip at the Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh University Oakland. Boasting 111 spacious guest rooms, the venue is a stunning IHG hotel adjacent to the Hot Metal Bridge which connects the city’s South Side and Oakland neighbourhoods whilst also carrying the Great Allegheny Passage. Built on a former mill site, the high-tech hotel features an amazing rooftop bar, guest ballroom, rooftop yoga deck and fitness centre which overlooks the Monongahela River.

From 3 June, Pittsburgh will be even more accessible to holidaymakers from the UK & Ireland following the reinstatement of the non-stop service from London Heathrow (LHR) to Pittsburgh (PIT) with British Airways.

For more information, please visit visitpittsburgh.com.