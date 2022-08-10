Add an Autumn Sailing Trip to Your Itinerary

If you are looking for inspiration for travelling this autumn, sailing is a popular choice for this time of year. With the changing season comes more favourable temperatures, quieter harbours and better sailing conditions with more stable winds.

houseboat in France Regent’s Canal, Little Venice, London Emerald Coast, Sardinia, Italy.

Who are Click&Boat

Click&Boat has over 40,000 private yacht rentals and bareboat charters worldwide for your next boating trip. Whether sailing from Sardinia, Ibiza, Croatia or further afield and whether you are looking for a sailboat, catamaran, yacht, jet ski or houseboat, Click&Boat have a broad choice for any sailor.

Click&Boat, a market leader in boat rentals, has seen an 85% increase in bookings in the first five months of the year compared to last year.

Click&Boat App

In 2022, Click&Boat has seen an increase of 144% in mobile users compared to 2021. The Click&Boat app has many great features to make the booking process easy and efficient. The app works in a similar manner to the website, with the ability to search for boats, message boat owners and receive the messages directly to your phone. The app is ideal to plan a sailing holiday on-the-go, so renters can plan their holiday throughout the day or night. There are many ideal places for an autumn sailing trip, easily plannable through the application.

An A-Z of Choice: Aegean Sea, Antalya, Arabian Gulf, British Virgin Islands…

Turkey offers the longest sailing season in the Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, with great weather from April through mid-October. The resort city of Antalya, with average September temperatures of 25°C, has an enviable mix of beaches, a beautiful Roman harbour and plenty of historic sites to explore by boat, making it a top choice for shoulder-season sailing holidays. Some local rental options in the area include fishing and cooking equipment, meaning renters can have the experience of catching their lunch fresh from the sea and cooking it on board. Remember, Turkish Airlines fly direct from Dublin to Turkey three times a week (Sun/Wed/Fri) at time of print.



Dubai’s dry subtropical climate and warm sea make it an ideal autumn getaway. This famous skyline – which includes the tallest skyscraper in the world – is best admired from the water. Click&Boat has a wide selection of luxurious boats available for day trips, complete with a captain and crew for cruising along the spectacular Dubai coastline and out into the Arabian Gulf. As the boat reaches the outer crescent of the Palm Jumeirah Island, the 8th Wonder of the World, guests can see a breath-taking view of The Atlantis.



For those looking to explore further abroad, the Caribbean is an excellent choice for autumn sailing. The British Virgin Islands is a great sailing base, with 60 islands to explore and fantastic beach bars. Tortola offers some of the best snorkelling in the region alongside some of the quieter, less visited beaches Water sports enthusiasts looking for a more active sailing holiday should rent a boat in the Cayman Islands and dock at Seven Mile Beach, where kiteboarding, wakeboarding, parasailing and paddle boarding are all on offer.