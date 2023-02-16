Swings & Roundabout West Palm Beach

From dining in Honeybelle Restaurant in the PGA National Resort (home to the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic) to tasty tacos in the Warehouse District, there’s something for everyone in West Palm Beach. Throw in a golfing lesson and this was truly a unique experience for ITTN’s Shane Cullen.

Warehouse District West Palm Beach Grandview Public Market, West Palm Beach

Dining in West Palm Beach

Beyond the very high-end hotels, art galleries and endless golf courses, the Warehouse District has something for everyone and won’t break the bank. It is a modern centre of shops and eateries representing a broad collection of retail and culinary delights catering to every taste (and budget).

West Palm Beach’s Warehouse District spans a colossal 85,000 sq. ft. across three city blocks. It is home to a best-in-class food hall and “experiential retail”. In case you don’t know what that means (because I didn’t), it’s memorable shopping experiences beyond traditional ones. This may include art, live music, virtual reality etc. In addition, there is a local brewery and distillery.

Espresso Martini at Isla & Co, West Palm Beach, Florida

Grandview Public

Dining in Grandview Public in the Warehouse District offers an abundance of culinary choices and a communal dining area across 13,000 sq. ft. From cajun cuisine, pizza, and fireside bistro to salads and smoothies this is a vibrant and bustling venue. It opens 7 days a week from breakfast to dinner. There are also “Happenings” which include happy hours, brunch & bingo combos and all sorts of hipster events.

I sampled the signature Espresso Martini at Isla & Co which I’d describes as “a perfect pick-me-up”. Following a tour of the Steam Horse Brewing & Co and sampling the craft beers it was time to tuck into some tasty tacos at Zipitios. A “Taco Sampler” – with a choice of 3 tacos – was c.$10. Ice-cream at SugarMilk (a Boba and Dessert Bar) cooled the pallet after the spicy Mexican cuisine.

Steam Horse Brewing & Co

Swinging in West Palm Beach

While golf has yet to be my thing, I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to practice my swing on the famed PGA Champion Golf Course. An hour lesson had me driving the golf ball down the fairway further than the eye can see. Needless to say, I was chuffed though credit goes to my instructor as novice would be a generous description of my golfing prowess)

PGA National Resort – Tour & Tee

The PGA National Resort has 99 holes of golf on six championship golf courses. This includes the famous Champion course which is home to the popular PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic. Furthermore, it has a state-of-the-art Sports & Racquet Club. This features 19 tennis courts and a 40,000 sq. ft. spa – ample space to unwind and relax. In addition, the resort has recently undergone an extensive, $100m transformation.

Lavish Lunch at Honeybelle

After putting away the driver, it was time to dine in the form of a lavish lunch at Honeybelle‘s restaurant in the PGA National Resort. This is described as “classic Florida style and southern charm meet seasonal American cuisine”. The restaurant served a pre-set menu created by multiple James Beard Award nominee, Chef Lindsay Autry. This high-end affair offered a sumptuous feast in calm surroundings with superb service.

Staying at the PGA National Resort

PGA National Resort & Spa earned the ranking of fifth top resort in Florida in the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2022. It’s easy to see why. The facilities are excellent and the staff warm, welcoming and attentive. The food is fabulous (and you don’t need to love golf or know anything about the sport to enjoy the place).

Packages & Lead In Prices

Resort bookings can be packaged with spa experiences, golfing events or getting to play a round on one of the courses. There are even kids club packages to keep little ones entertained.

Staying at the PGA National Resort in June / July starts at $250 per night (low season) with prices rising to $800 per night at peak season (Feb). Remember if you want to play golf and have a specific course in mind, check whether the grass is being reseeded (typically happens during the summer months).

ITTN at Florida Huddle 2023

Shane Cullen visited both museums as part of a fam trip during Florida Huddle 2023 with Visit Florida and Discover The Palm Beaches. For more coverage on Florida Huddle, check out: