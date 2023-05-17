The Travel Corporation (TTC) Hosts USA Global Fam Trip

Brian Hynes from The Travel Corporation Ireland (TTC Ireland) hosted 15 agents from across the UK and Ireland on a week long trip to the USA’s ‘Deep South’, travelling through Nashville, Memphis, Natchez and New Orleans.

Representing team Ireland were Audrey Joyce (American Holidays), Natalie Creaven (Cassidy Travel), Sue Cahill (Sunway) and Ali McCurdy (American Holidays Belfast).

The first stop was Nashville where the group had a private tour of RCA Studio B, where country music stars like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Roy Orbison recorded some of their hits. They had time to explore Nashville before a visit to the Grand Ole Opry, sold out even on a Tuesday.

The Deep South fam took the group from Nashville to Memphis and onto Natchez where they spent the morning in the Rock and Soul Museum and the evening at a ‘Be My Guest’ authentic country home dinner.

Finishing the fam in New Orleans, a party town on the weekends full of atmosphere and history, the group experienced all New Orleans has to offer. They had a behind the scenes visit to Mardi Gras World and after a Southern Style dinner, they joined the party on the famous ‘Bourbon Street’. The trip concluded with an oyster tasting with a local fisherman and a private cooking class of Creole and Cajun Cuisine.