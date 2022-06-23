The Final Day in Aqaba

Jack Goddard, ITTN’s intrepid reporter, winged his way to Jordan as a guest of Nebo Tours, Turkish Airlines and Accident & General Insurance.

Joining Jack were Tony Flynn (Nebo Tours), Paula Cross (Platinum Travel), Lorraine Kenny (Sunway), Robert Wilson (Travel Solutions), Carol Anne O’Neill (Worldchoice), Dominic Burke (Travel Centres) and Caroline Kerr (Atlantic Travel).

After a wonderful stay at the Saraya Rum camp in the Wadi Rum Desert, Jack and his group were picked up again by the 4 x 4 trucks to bring them back for a few last glances of the amazing desert and to civilisation.

Aqaba, Jewel on the Red Sea

The group was on their way to their last city of the trip – Aqaba. Aqaba is Jordan’s jewel on the Red Sea and its only port. The once quiet fishing town is a thriving city with many beach resorts, hotels and scuba diving clubs. There is a lot to do in the city including water sports, world-class golf, shopping in the local markets, or just soaking in the sun on the sandy beaches.

Luckily, the group had the opportunity to visit a stunning golf resort Aqaba – Ayla Golf. With over 800,000 square metres of gorgeous flat green fairways, both beginner and expert golfers are sure to enjoy this one-of-a-kind, eco-friendly golf course overlooking Aqaba’s captivating mountainous landscape.

Ayla Golf Course

Ayla also provides a fabulous beach club – B12. One of the more popular spots beach in Aqaba, featuring all-day dining, great drinks, and activities to keep your whole family entertained. Take a quiet nap in a hammock, or sign up for activities with your entire family. There are limitless options as to how to enjoy B12’s beach vibes.

B12 Beach Bar, Aqaba

Before the group proceeded to their final hotel of the trip, they had a quick hotel inspection of the Hyatt Hotel in Aqaba.

The Hyatt Hotel, Aqaba

Jack and the group had, sadly, come to their last stop of the trip. The group would set up camp in the Kempinski Hotel, Aqaba waiting for their flight to depart from King Hussein Airport. The group was given a brief hotel tour by the Hyatt’s general manager, before being treated to a delicious meal at the Lebanese restaurant at the hotel.

Kempinski Hotel, Aqaba

A very special thank you to Nebo Tours, Turkish Airlines and Accident and General for such an incredible trip.