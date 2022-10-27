Sights in Sharm El Sheikh with Egyptair

Sharm El Sheikh is looking spectacular ahead of hosting COP 27 this November 2022. With a new museum housing Egyptian antiquities on the Sinai Peninsula plus sailing & snorkelling in the Red Sea Reef – the Egyptair Fam trip has explored and enjoyed the sights.

Sailing & Snorkelling in the Red Sea

An early start for the Egyptair Fam Trip brought the group onboard a sleek white boat to sail, snorkel and scuba dive the Red Sea. A day trip costs c.€60 and includes a tasty BBQ feast on deck. For an added fee, guests can scuba dive. Bring swimwear as there are a number of opportunities to dive in and be awestruck by the wonders of marine life here. The crew are both friendly and helpful. Usefully, a guide is appointed to small groups of c.8 travellers to ensure no one gets into difficulty. During the trip, the guide is in the water with you and has a buoy for folk to grasp if they want to catch their breath or are struggling. Be mindful that there are currents so stay a close distance to the guide and his buoy if you are not a confident swimmer.

Ras Muhammad National Park on the Sinai Peninsula

Ras Muhammad National Park is on the most southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt and covers 480 sq km. Just over 70% of it is marine which protects a portion of the Red Sea Reef, home to hundreds of species of corals and over a thousand types of fish. Visitors can go by land or sea. Having previously enjoyed an excursion that brought visitors to Ras Muhammad, you can walk straight into the sea with a snorkel and see a wonderland of fish. Venture to the edge of the reef and see where turquoise waters meet the deep black depths of the sea with layers of coral and various schools of fish as your gaze descends into the darkness.

Egyptian Antiquities in the Sharm al-Sheikh Museum

The Sharm El-Sheikh Museum completed construction in 2017. It offers displays spanning the history of humans and wildlife in ancient Egypt. Opening hours are daily from 10 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 11 pm. Admittance is 200 EGP (c.€9) for adults and half that for children with discounts for seniors (60+) on certain days. An audio tour is 30 EGP (c.€1.30) per person. This is an impressive collection for anyone with even a mild interest in the phenomenal culture and societal advancements that developed in this country. The collective sentiment of the group on the fam trip was this was a must-see.

Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh

Sharm El-Sheikh is home to COP 27 (27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC) where the Egyptian Government will host the climate change conference from 6th to 18th November 2022 with a view to building on previous successes and paving the way for future ambition to effectively tackle the global challenge of climate change. This will see 30,000 people from over 200 countries, businesses and organisations.

The guides shared the extensive efforts to best showcase this region as well as the size of the investment in the region. Along our travels and the impressive sight was the delivery of 100 of the 300 electric buses planned for the area to further promote the destination’s commitment to the environment.

