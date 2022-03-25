Morocco Highlights with Intrepid

Carrie from Intrepid Travel hosted a group of UK agents on their Premium Morocco Highlights – 8 day tour. This trip took them through the history and culture of Morocco stopping at some amazing sights including the Roman ruins of Volubilis and the medieval city of Fes. Intrepid Premium is designed with the older customer in mind and is perfect for those adventurous customers who want to get off the beaten path but not give up any of their creature comforts.

Premium trips boast Intrepid’s highest level of accommodation and service offering to date where customers can expect local 4-4.5* accommodation. Hotels on this trip included the Hotel Odyssee Center, Casablanca and Riad Salam Fes, which was the feature stay of this trip.

Intrepid have chosen their most knowledgeable and best rated leaders to accompany the Premium groups. The group thought their local leader in Meknes looked like an older Ryan Reynolds so they googled him and showed him who we were talking about!

(L-R) Adil (our tour leader), Anna (Trailfinders London) Alicia (Luxeco Holidays UK managing director), Hesham (local guide in Meknes)

During the trip the group visited Intrepid’s DMC office in Marrakesh where the agents had the chance to meet the team and learn how beneficial it is for Intrepid to run their own tours and to have Intrepid offices (and staff) around the world! This was a favourite for most of the agents and they had the privilege of meeting a girl called Zahra who is a graduate of Education For All (A charity in the Atlas mountains who do great work to ensure girls stay in education. EFA is supported by The Intrepid Foundation) Zahra is a great ambassador for Education For All and left the agents in tears as she told her story! Find out more about the charity here.

Intrepid Premium customers can expect a complimentary arrival airport transfer, private transportation throughout, daily breakfasts and around 60% of lunches and dinners, exclusive Premium experiences, luggage transfers, included tips (not including leaders tip though)

Intrepid have 89 Premium itineraries in over 40 countries. Each country will typically feature a ‘highlights’ tour for any time poor customers but will also have an ‘in-depth’ itinerary for customers with a bit more time who want a much slower pace and time to relax.

The group had a amazing, authentic Intrepid adventure. Remember agents get up to 50% discount on Intrepid trips and this includes Premium and private group options are available!

For more information on Intrepid trips, contact Carrie Day and make sure to join Intrepid Loves Agents Group on Facebook.