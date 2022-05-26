Malta Fam Trip: Day Two

ITTN’s Jack Goddard and the group of Irish and UK agents had an early start Saturday morning as they made their way to the Island of Gozo. Jack and the gang gathered on the boat that takes visitors across to Gozo from Malta. Visitors pay Malta and it costs approx €5 per person.

When the group arrived in Gozo they docked up at Mġarr – a harbour town in south-eastern Gozo. The group was collected by ‘Yippee‘, a tuk-tuk sightseeing company based in Malta. With Yippee guests can really explore Gozo as the little Tuk-Tuks bring visitors to see local hidden landmarks.

After a quick tour of Gozo, visiting famous monuments like St John The Baptist – Xewkija, Rabat (Victoria) and the Citadel the group was treated to a tasty Maltese lunch at Il Kartell.

After lunch in Il Kartell, the group moved on to the highlight of the weekend, a surprise treat of a trip on their very own private boat supplied by Galaxy Charters where they went on to explore the Blue Lagoon and Camino.

The group returned to Malta after a glorious day on Gozo, where they were wined and dined back at the hotel restaurant.