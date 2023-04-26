Malta: More To Explore

ITTN’s Stephen Aherne was delighted to be invited on a recent fam trip to Malta courtesy of the Malta Tourism Authority. The trip was attended by Katie Leonard of Cassidy Travel, Kayla Gonzalez of The Travel Boutique, Amy Meagher of Strand Travel, Ruth McSweeney of The Travel Suite and Sean Collins of Frosch, as well as a large group of travel agents from the UK.

The group flew out from Dublin Airport on Thursday Morning, arriving in Malta around 11am before getting a short transfer from the airport to the hotel, the fabulous 5 star Hilton in St Julian’s, where they were met by Tolene Van Der Merwe and James Ellis from the Malta Tourism Authority. Across the weekend, the group were treated to fantastic, jam-packed itinerary that featured the very best experiences that the stunning Maltese Islands have to offer.

Hilton Malta

The Hilton Malta is a luxurious 5 star hotel, offering guests an unforgettable stay with its impressive range of facilities and services. The hotel features 113 rooms, with deluxe and executive rooms available in two different furnishings to suit different tastes. Each room boasts a balcony with either a stunning sea view or marina view. The hotel offers guests one indoor pool and three outdoor pools to relax in, with the Merkanti Beach Club, an adults-only spot, open from April to October. For those seeking a vegetarian dining experience, the Gazebo restaurant is open from June to September and offers an a la carte menu. The hotel originally opened its doors in 2000, but underwent refurbishment for several months in 2016 to ensure it remained a top destination for guests. The hotel features two restaurants, The Oceana Restaurant, which serves Mediterranean Cuisine, and The Blue Elephant, which specialises in Thai food. In addition to its swimming pools and dining options, the hotel offers a range of sporting facilities, including a gym, tennis court, and two squash courts. With its exceptional amenities and prime location, the Hilton Malta is a top choice for discerning travelers looking for a luxurious stay in Malta.

Segway Malta

The group kicked off Friday morning with an amazing Segway tour along the Dingli Cliffs. The Segways take a little bit of getting used to, but after a short orientation and with a bit of practice, they offer a unique way to explore the Maltese Countryside, taking the group to some of the most breathtaking panoramic ocean views in Malta.

Mdina

The group then spent the afternoon in the ancient walled city of Mdina. According to tradition it was here in 60 A.D. that the Apostle St. Paul is said to have lived after being shipwrecked on the Island. It is known as ‘The Silent City’ after the capital was moved out of Mdina, leaving the city almost uninhabited. Today, the city hosts markets and is popular thanks to its archaeological and historic sites. It is also a popular filming location, and can be seen in Season 1 of Game Of Thrones. The group had lunch in the fantastic Medina restaurant, which is located in one of Mdina’s many winding alleys and serves well-executed dishes which exhibit subtle modern twists.

Valetta

The evening came to a close with a trip to the capital city of Valetta. With the arrival of the UK agents, everyone was split into three groups to have dinner in three equally amazing restaurants, 59 Republic, Palazzo Preca and Gracie’s. Each of these restaurants have a delicious menu offering local cuisine as well as familiar favourites and are included in the Michelin Guide, with 59 Republic having one Michelin Star. The Malta Tourism Authority had kindly booked Gracie’s rooftop bar for the entire group, along with complimentary wine and prosecco. The rooftop offers gorgeous, sweeping views of the entire city of Valetta.

Marsaxlokk & Tulliera Farm

On Saturday morning the group headed to the picturesque fishing village of Marsaxlokk in the South East of Malta for a boat tour. The tour was hosted by Rima Cruises in traditional Maltese fishing boats that had been modified to accommodate passengers. The tour sailed around the harbour with the informative local guide speaking about the area’s history and culture. Marsaxlokk harbour is full of traditional Maltese boats called luzzijiet which are painted in a bright yellow and blue colour scheme. These small boats were originally transport vessels but later became popular as fishing boats. The bow of the boats usually features a set of eyes, which may have originated from an ancient Phoenician tradition. Similar practices were also observed among the ancient Greeks and Egyptians, and these eyes are commonly known as the Eye of Horus or Osiris. It is believed that these eyes serve as a protective symbol for fishermen while they are out at sea.

The group then made a visit it to Tulliera Farm. The farm encompasses three main aspects: the restoration of degraded land in Delimara in the South East of Malta, a farm-to-fork concept that caters to both consumers and catering establishments, and a commitment to promoting sustainable agritourism. Tulliera Farm focuses on promoting authentic Maltese farming practices that are indigenous and sustainable. Prior to the owner, Kenneth’s, custodianship, the Tulliera land was a degraded area that had been used for illegal activities such as bird trapping and hunting, and had illegal structures on it. The initial steps taken by Kenneth were to settle infringement fines before beginning the process of restoring the area for agricultural use. He then conducted a detailed study of the site to create a plan for rehabilitating the land. The first step was clearing the area of rubbish and scrap, and removing bird trapping equipment. The next stage involved levelling the terraced fields and reinstating the rubble walls. Over time, the farm became equipped with a large water reservoir, agricultural stores, greenhouses, a chicken farm, a goat farm, and other amenities. The farm continues to evolve and grow on a daily basis. Tulliera Farm also features a small shop were visitors can purchase some of the farm’s delicious organic produce that is grown only a few short metres from where it is sold.

San Niklaw Winery & Farsons Brewery

The day continued with a wine tasting at San Niklaw Winery. At San Niklaw Winery, their philosophy centers on crafting premium quality estate-grown wines that reflect the unique local terroir using traditional methods. Each year, the estate produces four distinct wines, including Contrada ta Fangu, a Syrah-based wine, Despatch, a Sangiovese-based wine, Kappella San Nicola, a Mourvedre-based wine, and a Vermentino named Neptunus.

To maintain their quality standards and ensure optimal fruit, the estate exclusively uses grapes grown on their own land and does not purchase from external vineyards. This approach ensures that the grapes are of the highest quality, and that the winemaking process can fully showcase the unique characteristics of the estate’s terroir.

The group then headed to Farsons Brewery, one of the most well-known and respected breweries in Malta, with a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century. The brewery offers a unique experience for visitors who are interested in learning more about the brewing process and the history of beer in Malta. Visitors can take a tour of the brewery and learn how the beer is made, from the milling of the malt to the bottling and packaging of the final product. In addition, visitors can sample a variety of different beers and ales produced by the brewery, including their flagship beer, Cisk, which has been a popular choice in Malta for over 90 years.

Oceana Restaurant

The day concluded with a generous buffet dinner at Oceana Restaurant, located in the Hilton Malta. This is also were the group ate each morning of the trip. At Oceana, guests are offered an exquisite Mediterranean dining experience in an elegant ocean-themed setting. Every morning, the restaurant serves a bountiful and delectable breakfast, featuring an array of healthy and indulgent options to suit every palate. Brimming with a plethora of delectable flavors, the dinner buffets offered are an opulent and indulgent spread. The Mediterranean Festa weekend buffets are served every Saturday for dinner and every Sunday for lunch, providing guests with the chance to savor an exceptional dining experience.

Gozo

The group took the ferry to Gozo on Sunday morning. The ferry departs every 30 minutes and the journey takes less than half an hour. Upon reaching Gozo, the group moored at Mġarr, a harbor town located in the southeastern part of the island. They were met by Yippee, a sightseeing company that operates tuk-tuks in Gozo. Yippee’s tuk-tuks provided the perfect mode of transport for the group to discover the hidden gems of Gozo that are not commonly visited by tourists.

Following an excursion of Gozo, during which they visited renowned attractions such as the stunning Mixta cave, Ggantija Temples, Rabat (Victoria), and the Citadella, the group had an outdoor lunch with Gozo Picnic. This adventure catering company is family run, sustainably certified and the first picnic business in Gozo. They provide locally sourced, homemade food in a beautiful location for groups of up to 80 people. This was followed by a trip to Dwejra Bay, where the Azure Window used to be. Unfortunately, it collapsed during a storm in 2017 and the island lost one of its most famous natural attractions. However, the bay still offers stunning ocean views. Dwejra is another famous filming location, it can be seen in the Dothraki wedding scene in Game Of Thrones.

The group then took the ferry back to the island of Malta. The Gala Dinner on Sunday night took place in the fantastic OKA’s At The Villa. The restaurant was booked out privately by the Malta tourism Authority and featured a delicious set menu that included cauliflower risotto, rib-eye steak and a white chocolate cheesecake. There was also a selection of wine and original gin-based cocktails which provided the perfect ending to an amazing trip!

Stephen Aherne visited Malta as part of a travel trade trip courtesy of the Malta Tourism Authority.