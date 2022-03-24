Ireland Hopping: The Guernsey Adventure Continues!

Day two saw the group off on a historic tour around the Island of Guernsey. This was followed by a ferry journey out to the Island of Herm to take in some of the beautiful sites.

After Herm, the group returned to Guernsey before they joined a Le Petit Train for a ‘True of False’ tour of the town of St. Peters Port. They stopped at Pier 17 where they were hosted by an Irish Man names Seamus. This is definitely worth a visit.

This evening, the group went on to Balthazar for an Irish Cocktail called ‘Ireland Hopping’ which the group thoroughly enjoyed.

The evening ended with gin and champagne back at the Old Government House Hotel bar where the group was joined by the team from The Travel Corporation head office. Sharon was thrilled to catch-up with some old colleagues.

Overall, Sharon had a fantastic time with Aurigny Air and Visit Guernsey as well as Brian Hynes from The Travel Corporation along with the group of Irish travel professionals.

