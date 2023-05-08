SEARCH
Inside Oceania Cruises’ New Ship, Oceania Vista

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
ITTN’s Industry Cruise Expert and General Manager at Sunway Holidays, Deirdre Sweeny was hosted on Oceania Vista over the weekend.

Oceania Vista is the seventh ship in Oceania Cruises’ fleet and the company offers a luxury lifestyle onboard. It prides itself on ultimate dining and service with a staff guest ratio of 2:3. There are 1200 state rooms on board; Dee stayed in a penthouse suite which includes a butler service.

Prices for a 9-night cruise on the Mediterranean start from €5,800 and there are different packages to choose from to include drinks, onboard credit and WIFI.

For more information on Oceania check out its website here and for prices contact Sunway Holidays.

