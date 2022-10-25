Fly Direct to Egypt – Egyptair Trip to Cairo and Sharm El Sheikh

Egyptair’s fam trip to Cairo & Sharm El Sheikh sets off today with ITTN’s Shane Cullen. The fam trip will fly onboard Egyptair’s recently launched direct service from Dublin to Cairo.

Shane Cullen is heading to Egypt with APG’s Eileen Penrose, hosting the trip. Members of the Irish travel trade going include:

Irene Onorati (Club Travel Group)

Solange Vonsowski (Club Travel Group)

Linda Magill (Cassidy Travel)

Donal Moran (GTI)

Helen Stokes (Sunway Travel)

Dominic Burke (Travel Centres)

Dara Strutt (Oroko Travel)

Brendan De Barra (Discover Travel); along with fellow travel journalists.

Egyptair Direct Service from Dublin to Cairo & Beyond

The Egyptair direct service from Dublin Airport to Cario operates 4 times per week (Tue, Thurs, Sat, Sun) year-round. This is on an A320neo aircraft. It features 16 business class seats and 126 economy seats. All seats feature inflight entertainment systems and meals are provided.

The group will travel on the 14.20 flight to Cairo onboard an A320-NEO for a 5 1/2-hour flight. A connecting flight to Sharm El Sheikh departs at 22.45, landing an hour later at 23.45.

The direct service from Dublin to Cairo offers connectivity to Egypt’s top tourist destinations including Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan. In addition, it offers connectivity to Egyptair’s network, which operates services to 70+ destinations across c. 60 countries worldwide including 40+ destinations in the Middle East and Africa. Egyptair is also a Star Alliance member.

Travelling to Egypt

When travelling to Egypt, you can get a visa before you go or, alternatively, on arrival. For more details on requirements, check out https://visitegypt.gov.eg/.

The Egyptian Government has removed all COVID-19 entry restrictions and it is not necessary to complete a passenger locator form, to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter Egypt.

For advice and updates relating to travelling to Egypt, check out the Department of Foreign Affairs website – https://www.dfa.ie/travel/travel-advice/a-z-list-of-countries/egypt/.