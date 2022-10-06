C’est Magnifique – ITTN Interviews Danny Giles onboard Ponant’s Le Champlain

ITTN’s Shane Cullen sat down with Ponant’s Danny Giles onboard the luxurious Le Champlain. Get a real feel for the luxurious brand, the French style and the added features onboard as the pair discuss the experience during Ponant’s Seminar at Sea as it left the harbour in Dover and sailed north to the stunning city of Bergen in Norway.

Find out what Ponant has in store for the Irish market, what the company’s goals are going forward and the unique itineraries that these intimate ships can offer clients.

Ponant is also offering an additional bonus commission on any bookings made between now and the 15th of October 2022.