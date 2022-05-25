Barrakka Gardens to Electric Buggies, A Day Out in Vittoriosa, Senglea and Cospicua

ITTN’s Jack Goddard started out his second day in Malta visiting the Upper Barrakka Gardens which are public gardens based in Valletta and offer some incredible views. The gardens are located on the upper tier of St. Peter and Paul Bastion, which was built in the 1560s.

Jack and his group then moved to St. John’s Co-Cathedral, a Roman Catholic cathedral dedicated to Saint John the Baptist. The cathedral displays some of the great paintings by Caravaggio. St John’s Co-Cathedral opens its doors after visiting hours for Private guided tours, led by private guides requested for groups by Official Travel Agents. Tours can be conducted on weekdays only, between 4.30 pm and 6.00 pm (last admission). The exclusive one-hour tour of the Co-Cathedral and the oratory after closing shall be led by any official guide of your choice.

The next stage of the day was a visit to Casa Rocca Piccola which is a 16th-century old palace that belongs still to its original Maltese family – the de Piro family. The home offers extensive background history of Malta and some very interesting links to the English Royal Family!

A quick stop for lunch at the beautiful Rubino restaurant for lunch which offers Maltese cuisine, seafood and some fabulous homemade pasta. Rubino opened its doors back in 1906, as a Sicilian confectionery in the midst of Valletta. The original store was established and run by Vincenzo Rubino, a sweet maker from Palermo.

The group was then treated to a stunning taxi like gondola ride through the harbour where they were brought to Rolling Geeks – a self-drive electric buggy service that allows you to explore the three Cities, made up of Vittoriosa, Cospicua, and Senglea, at your own pace with a pre-programmed GPS to help guide you along the way.

The group then concluded their evening day at Briju. Briju is a Maltese and Mediterranean restaurant that serves incredible dishes made from the finest Maltese produce and just this past March was selected for the 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide Malta for its third year running.