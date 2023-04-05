Applications for G’day Australia Mega-FAM Trip to Cairns Now Open!

Applications for the mega FAM trip, G’day Australia in Cairns, have now opened!

There’s nothing like experiencing a destination first hand and this is Aussie Specialists’ exclusive chance to develop their Australian destination and product knowledge all while mixing with like-minded agents.

The bespoke programme will include a three-day workshop and networking functions in Cairns where agents will meet with over 100 tourism operators from all over Australia. They will also take part in a selection of day famils throughout Cairns and surrounds and a 4-night pre or post Experience Australia famil across the country, supported by all of Australia’s State & Territory Tourism Organisations.

G’day Australia will take place between 3-14 October or 6-18 October 2023 (depending on chosen famil preference) and the participation fee is AUD$550 including flights.

Agents who are interested in becoming an Aussie Specialist can also be in with a chance of attending G’day Australia. All they need to do is sign up to become an Aussie Specialist here and complete the training modules to qualify. Once qualified, they will be able to submit their application using the link below.

Aussie Specialists and agents can submit their application here. All applications must be completed and submitted online by the application closing date Friday, 19 May 2023.