Somewhere Different – Pennsylvania’s Pittsburgh￼

Pittsburgh is located in western Pennsylvania and is home to numerous arts and cultural offerings, such as The Andy Warhol Museum and the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Carnegie Science Center. It has a buzzing Downtown Cultural District, award-winning food scene, an abundance of outdoor activities and a high-tech status. Though Pittsburgh boasts breath-taking views, fantastic hotels and accommodations and exciting family attractions, visitors quickly discover it’s the experiences and activities that they can see, do and find Only in Pittsburgh that makes a visit to the region truly stand out.

Pittsburgh is ready to welcome back visitors with British Airways non-stop service from London Heathrow to Pittsburgh resumes from 3 June 2022. Operating four times weekly departing London (Tues/Wed/Fri/Sun at 16:45 & arriving in Pittsburgh in just under 8 hours at 19:50 LT. Pittsburgh is in western Pennsylvania (just 30 minutes drive from the city’s airport) where three rivers meet, and golden bridges line the banks’ parks, trails and green landscape.

Pittsburgh is ideal for a mid-sized city break, family-holiday, or launchpad for an epic eastern road trip of the USA. Visitors will enjoy the wide-open spaces, 24-miles of riverfront trails, cultural festivals and events, its walkable downtown footprint, seemingly endless cultural museums and attractions, thriving culinary scene and a variety of hotel accommodation options in a welcoming destination resonating with true Americana.

Affectionately known as the “City of Bridges,” Pittsburgh boasts 446 of them and is one of the cities with the most bridges globally, crisscrossing three rivers that confluence at the city’s iconic Point State Park.

For avid cyclists, the city offers a 150-mile bucket list bike trail connecting Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., along a disused canal towpath, in addition to 165 parks and 24 miles of riverfront trails in the city centre.

For arts and culture enthusiasts, Pittsburgh is home to two of the world’s largest exhibitions, including the 20,000-sq-ft dinosaur exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History – also the official home to the most famous dinosaur skeleton, Dippy; the world’s largest robotics exhibition at the Carnegie Science Centre – Roboworld; and on the North Side, the National Aviary – the only independent, indoor, non-profit zoo in America dedicated to birds with over 150 species.

