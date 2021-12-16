NYC & Company launches Winter deals programme

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitors bureau, has announced details of its third annual NYC Winter Outing programme, offering citywide deals on hotels, dining, Broadway, attractions and arts & culture.

The programme, which will run 18 January through 13 February 2022, will bring together NYC & Company’s three signature programmes, NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week, and introduce a new programme, NYC & Company’s first-ever NYC Hotel Week—which reservations opened for at nycgo.com/hotelweek—creating ultimate value across the five boroughs. Further details on NYC Winter Outing are available at nycgo.com/winterouting, and deals will include:

· 22% off hotel stays across the City to welcome the year 2022

· 2-for-1 tickets to Broadway shows, attractions, museums, cultural institutions, performing arts and tours

· Prix-fixe menus at hundreds of exceptional restaurants and neighbourhood favourites across the five boroughs.

“We encourage travellers to give the gift of New York City this year, by taking a trip during a time with lesser crowds and incredible value on premier hotels, exceptional dining, Broadway, world-class arts and culture and more,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

“We look forward to reintroducing visitors to our vibrant city during NYC Winter Outing this year and reminding locals of the incredible opportunities at their fingertips.”

NYC Hotel Week

There are currently 115 hotels across all five boroughs participating in NYC Hotel Week, which offers 22% off the standard retail rate and covers a wide range of hotels for every visitor, from major brands to unique independent hotels, and options for every price point from moderate to luxury.

Reservations for NYC Hotel Week deals are open now at nycgo.com/hotelweek for hotel stays from 4 January through 13 February.

NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway and NYC Must-See Week

Bookings for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will open 11 January 2022, for experiences from 18 January through 13 February 2022.

Mastercard cardholders can enjoy early access from 6–9 January to tickets and reservations for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week.

Additionally, when dining with a preregistered card during NYC Restaurant Week, all Mastercard cardholders will receive an exclusive $10 statement credit (for up to 10 transactions, totalling a $100 rebate) when spending $39 or more on-site at participating restaurants, subject to NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2022 terms and restrictions.

Further details are available at nycgo.com/winterouting and a full list of NYC Winter Outing offers and participants will be available in the coming weeks.