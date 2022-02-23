Mad About Madeira

Madeira is a year-round destination and is even easier to visit with a new direct service from Dublin with Ryanair commencing 30 March.

This Portuguese archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean has accumulated many accolades including: The Best Island Destination in the World (World Travel Awards) and #3 in the “Top Islands Europe” by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards”.

Of volcanic origin, its privileged location provides a mild climate and sea with pleasant temperatures all year round, in addition to impressive sceneries of mountains, valleys and cliffs, all covered by the exuberant Laurissilva vegetation, named Natural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco. The archipelago is formed by a set of islands, the main and only inhabited being Madeira and Porto Santo. There are excellent options for spas, historic monuments and great hotels and restaurants, where you can sample delicious cuisine and award-winning Madeiran wines.

Madeira is a safe destination, with an immense set of experiences for everyone, from the land to the sea. The people are cheerful, dedicated and passionate about their island and ready to welcome whoever arrives. There is a hive of creative high-end activity afoot, with innovative new companies catering for chic travellers opening across Madeira. This reflects the increasing demand for this lush and subtropical jewel, long appealing to those who yearn for the great outdoors.

Madeira’s Lush Landscape – A Year-Round Destination

Hikers

Madeira’s levadas – an ancient irrigation system to distribute water around the island – have created an exceptional network of hiking trails, suitable for all levels. Even novice walkers can ramble amidst jaw-dropping scenery with relative ease. G Adventures, the world’s largest small group adventure travel company, is launching a new Hiking in Madeira tour in autumn 2021.

Wild Swimmers

With the sea temperatures averaging 20 degrees in winter, taking to the open water is always tempting in Madeira. There are natural lava pools for a quick dip and the vast Atlantic Ocean is always close by. Choose between surfing, sailing, windsurfing, scuba diving, SUP and canoeing; it is also one of the best places in Europe to spot dolphins and whales.

