Let’s Go – Episode One in Upstate New York

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
ITTN launches Let’s Go, a television series bringing in-depth destination reporting in the form of full-length television shows.

Award-winning presenter Ed Finn and producer Shane Cullen are taking off on a week-long destination shoot. The duo is filming the first episode, in conjunction with Platinum Travel and I Love NY.  The pair will be revealing the top spots, the hidden gems and the quirky stops on offer across Upstate New York.

The duo departs Dublin Airport on Good Friday onboard Aer Lingus’ direct service to Newark, New York, on board the new Airbus A321 Neo.  

Security at Terminal 2 took no more than 15 minutes though do allow adequate time for transatlantic flights as pre-clearance queues were longer than usual (not unexpected given it is the Easter weekend!).

Commenting on the trip, Shane said “I am very excited to experience my first transatlantic Aer Lingus flight! Stay tuned to get our daily updates and insights on our jam-packed itinerary!”

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
