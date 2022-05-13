Fresh Air, High Mountains and Schnapps – An Introduction to Söll

ITTN’s Jack Goddard this week starting, 9 May 2022 began a press trip organised by Gabriel Eder, the Söll Tourism Manager for Wilder Kaiser.

Jack, Catherine Murphy, Alan Shortt, Jim Gallagher and Marisa Mackle all began their first day flying out of Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport on route to Munich International Aiport with Aer Lingus. With the daily flights going back and forth to Munich, it can be a great alternative to flying in Austria where flights are less frequent.

After the group two hours and twenty-minute flight to Munich International Airport the group was then transported in a Four Seasons (airport-transfer.com) carrier van to Söll which roughly lasted around an hour and thirty minutes, but with free wifi and an array of complimentary beverages provided, Jack highly recommends this service when traveling between Munich and Austria.

Jack and the group then arrived at their hotel for their stay, Franzlhof. Franzlhof is a family-run farmyard style 4* hotel right in the heart of Söll. This four-story boutique-like hotel is perfect for families traveling to Soll in the Summer, with a pool, mini-golf course, two tennis courts and much more games around the hotel that children (and the big children!) can enjoy. Franzlhof also boasts an extremely impressive sauna and wellness area for those evenings when you want to relax.

On arrival at the hotel, Gabriel Eder was there to meet the group. Gabriel quickly gave the group a quick tour of Soll village. The group proceeded to a gorgeous local restaurant called Krummerei for lunch and were treated to some traditional Austrian food. Jack was particularly fond of the Frankfurter-style sausage bathed in a sweet curry sauce with chips.

You cannot visit Austria without having some Schnapps! So of course, the group had to fit in a schnapps tasting at one of the most post popular Schnapps distilleries, Oberkollerhof. Oberkollerhof is in its third generation of family ownership. The group was lucky enough to be hosted by Simon, the second-generation owner of the distillery who has only recently passed it to his son. When doing a schnaps tasting with Simon, he will run you through the process and machinery used in the Schnapps development, which is fascinating and informative. After the lesson, you are then brought upstairs for their tasting. You will try a selection of Simons’s favourite flavors which include, apple, pear, cherry and then last was a beautiful mixture between apple and pear.

To round off a very successful first day, Jack and the group had dinner in Auf da Mühle. Auf da Mühle has a very modern feel with a wide variety of foods and wine on the menu. Apparently, a hotspot during the peak seasons is very popular with visitors and locals. It also has a bar downstairs named the Whiskey Mühle which is perfect for an after-dinner drink.