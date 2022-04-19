Flying High at Rhinebeck in Upstate New York

ITTN’s Shane Cullen returns to one of the most memorable destinations from his decades of travelling as part of the USA roadtrip with Ed Finn, filming the first episode of Let’s Go. This episode of Let’s Go is in conjunction with Platinum Travel and I LOVE NEW YORK

Rhinebeck Aerodrome has the moto “We’re Living History & Family Fun”, which is certainly the right ethos when it comes to reliving the past. It is America’s museum of antique aircraft located in Rhinebeck in Upstate New York. It is home to the oldest flying plane in America, the 1909 Bleriot, and the only authentic flying replica of The Spirit of St Louis. Five years ago Shane flew in a biplane over the Hudson River and this weekend he was back to discover what’s new at The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

Founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930s Hudson Valley airport with aspirations to fly the aircraft he saw from a young age. He realised his vision with Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome offering a museum, air shows, and biplane rides over the Hudson Valley.

Cole Palen believed, “It isn’t an airplane if it doesn’t fly,”. The non-profit museum continues his legacy of collecting, restoring, and exhibiting more than 60 vintage aircraft as well as antique vehicles which they have been involved with for 60 years.

Shane, speaking about the place “I was here in 2017 as part of a fam trip and had the honour of flying in one of these beautiful vintage planes. I hate heights and I was petrified but it still remains one of the very best experiences I’ve had. Once I heard we were coming back to Upstate New York, I wanted to see this little spot again. It has heart – there is such passion for what they do here. You just fall in love with it all. I wanted to share this place with everyone”.

The museum opens from 1st May to 31 October from 10am to 5pm, 7 days a week. Museum admission is $12 adult / $8 aged 6-17 (under 5s free).

Air Shows are on the weekends (Sat/Sun) from 18th June to 16th October with tickets $28 adult/$13 aged 6-17 (under 5s free).

Bi-plane flights carry up to 4 passengers per flight, last an exhilarating 15 minutes and cost c.$100 per person.

