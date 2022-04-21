Fit for a President – FDR Library

More from the epic road trip with Platinum Travel and I Love New York – Ed Finn and Shane Cullen soaked up some suitably epic history in Dutchess County in Upstate New York.

Franklin D Roosevelt was the 32nd President of the United States and was in office from 1933 until his death in 1945. He had won four presidential elections and his time in office stretched from the Great Depression to World War II (which ended shortly after his death). He is the only US president to have served for more than two terms in office.

He was an avid historian and wanted to preserve artifacts for future generations. He established the Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum. In the US, a Presidential Library is not a library in the traditional sense but rather archives and museums relating to a US President and his administration. Here, the collections contain documents from both his public career and personal life, photographs, memorabilia, gifts received from people and countries across the globe, and an insight into this significant period in history through the eyes of the US President.

The Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum feature interactive exhibits, audio-visual theatres and artifacts from the US President’s era – a fascinating and significant time in history. It is in the stunning Dutchess County – just 2 hours from New York City (by car) and one of many must-see activities in Upstate New York.

It opens daily from 9 am to 6 pm with online ticket sales only – the cost is $10 for adults (over 16s) / $6 for senior citizens and youths (15 & under) are free.

