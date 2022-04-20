SEARCH
A Spirited Tale – Dutch Spirits

ITTN’s Shane Cullen and Ed Finn are on an epic road trip in Upstate New York, in conjunction with Platinum Travel and I Love New York – filming a TV episode for Let’s Go.

The prohibition era in New York continued through the early 1930s. During this time, the largest bootleg operation was found in Dutchess County on a farm owned by a retired New York City detective. The former detective, Patrick Ryan, had partnered with mobster Dutch Schultz to create a mammoth bootlegging operation.


An underground concrete bunker was uncovered including 2,000 gallon stills, 4,500 kilogrammes of sugar and more than 4,500 litres of Sugar Wash Moonshine. The distillery had a warren of underground tunnels to make this vast production possible.


Between 2011 and 2015, the current distillery was built in the footprint of the original bunker site. Guests can enjoy the 400 acre farm with 360 degree, panoramic views of the iconic Hudson Valley, sample the current batch of spirits in the rustic tasting room and experience the underground speak-easy style Bunkers.

