13 Inspiring Images for World Photography Day

An annual celebration of art, World Photography Day, taking place on the 19th of August, gives photographers the opportunity to showcase inspirational moments frozen in time. Capturing the very best of what the world has to offer, this year’s theme looks to an ‘entire day through photos’. From a sunset concert at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver to a morning wildlife walk in New South Wales, below are 13 images to inspire.

Sunrise: The Grand Canyon, Arizona

Image credit: Scott Johnson Photography, Inc.

Watch as the sunrise brings life to the majestic Grand Canyon in Arizona. Known for being one of the best places to watch the sunrise in Arizona, just about any spot along the rim is worth the visit. Those looking for a more intimate and serene experience can head to Yaki Point, one of two top spots for the dazzling morning show. visitarizona.com

Early Morning: First Tracks in Méribel, France

Image credit: Méribel Tourisme

Méribel, a premier destination in the French Alps, is set to dazzle visitors in the upcoming winter season with a host of exciting new developments. The early risers’ offer, providing the chance to make the first run of the day, is back after a two-year break. This winter season, first tracks will take place in the Saulire area of the resort, starting with breakfast at La Folie Douce. First Tracks sessions offer a great way to beat the crowds, starting the day on untracked pistes in the fresh mountain air. Meribel.net

Morning Walk: New South Wales

Image credit: Destination New South Wales

The Look At Me Now Headland walk is a short, easy walking route with incredible views far out to sea, a panoramic lookout point and access to Moonee Beach. A haven for wildlife, this is the perfect spot for early morning whale watching in winter and spring as the whales make their way along the New South Wales coastline, also known as the ‘humpback highway’. All year round, visitors can spot eastern grey kangaroos nibbling on the grass, white-bellies sea eagles, ospreys and brahminy kites soaring above the coastline. sydney.com

Mid-morning in the mountains, Tremblant

Image credit: Tremblant

Head up the mountains at Tremblant resort for some mid-morning skiing, jumping in a cable car and enjoying the spectacular views as you rise above the morning mist. Located in the heart of the Laurentians mountains about 80 miles north of Montreal, Tremblant resort offers 102 trails as well 754 acres of terrain. Lift access at Mont Tremblant is included on the 24/25 Ikon Pass. The pass grants unlimited lift access to 17 ski resorts in North America as well as limited access to 40+ ski resorts worldwide, where summer or winter fun can be enjoyed. ikonpass.com

Lunchtime: Picnicking in paradise, Rurutu, French Polynesia

Image credit: Tahiti Tourisme, © Michael Runkel

The island of Rurutu, a small awe-inspiring paradise, is a place where visitors have the chance to gaze at majestic humpback whales as they gracefully travel the Polynesian waters. For the adventurous type, take the wide and luscious trail to Mount Manureva. The highest point on the island is accessible via steps and a rope ramp, guiding visitors to the peak where they are greeted by postcard-perfect views and a roofed picnic table. Watching over the white sand beaches and marine life beneath the waves, visitors can indulge in a picnic whilst taking in the views over the peaceful Tahitian island paradise. TahitiTourisme.uk

Afternoon: Alligators bathing in the Everglades

Image credit: Florida’s Paradise Coast

As the weather cools down but remains just warm enough for a sunbathing session, the late afternoon is probably the alligator’s favourite time of day for soaking up the sun. Embark on a thrilling airboat ride through the waterways of the Everglades during this time to increase the chances of spotting one on the banks. Going at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on open water, gliding over grasslands and weaving through mangrove islets, airboat tours are an exciting way to experience the best of Everglades National Park. With a guide to talk through the unique flora and fauna of the area, visitors can gain a better appreciation for the environment around them. paradisecoast.com

Afternoon: Gellért Baths, Budapest

Image credit: Tas Tóbiás

Budapest is famed for its thermal baths and it all has to do with what lies beneath the city. Bubbling underneath the city is a massive reserve of spring water that produces 70 million litres of thermal water a day. Guests can experience Budapest’s iconic Gellért Baths, a stunning Art Nouveau masterpiece nestled at the base of Gellért Hill. Known for its luxurious thermal pools, intricate mosaics, and grand architecture, Gellért Baths offers a serene escape in the heart of the city. Whether guests are unwinding in the outdoor wave pool or soaking in the historic indoor baths, Gellért is a must-visit for any traveller to Budapest. visithungary.com

Evening: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, Denver

Image credit: Visit Denver

A geological phenomenon, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre is the only naturally-occurring, acoustically-perfect amphitheatre in the world. Located about 10 miles southwest of Denver, the venue has hosted everyone from Sting, to The Beatles and U2. Visitors can also hike, bike, watch movies or attend a yoga class in the open mountain air at this natural wonder. denver.org/

Minutes before sunset: Firefall phenomenon, Yosemite Mariposa County

Image credit: Engel Ching

Every year, visitors to Yosemite National Park make the pilgrimage to see a natural phenomenon that takes place around the end of February – the ‘Firefall.’ Firefall at Horsetail Fall is the name for the natural magic trick that creates the illusion when the light of the setting sun hits the waterfall at just the right angle, making it appear that the waterfall is made of pure flame. Only visible for a short time in February, Firefall draws hundreds of visitors each night. During the latter half of February, the magical moment itself occurs around five to 15 minutes before sunset. yosemite.com

Sunset: See Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park light up at Dusk

Image credit: Michael Matti

Celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Valley of Fire State Park’s fiery sandstone formations are a natural wonder. Made up of 46,000 acres of red Aztec sandstone, the red sandstone was formed by shifting sand dunes 150 million years ago, creating the fire-like landscape that glows red for miles into the horizon; the view is particularly epic at sunset and is what gave the park its name. The park is also home to ancient petroglyphs, a remnant from the Ancestral Puebloans living in and around the modern-day Moapa Valley area 2,500 years ago. Visitors can choose from several hikes through the park or camp out at one of three camping ground areas to see the park at sunset. travelnevada.com

Sunset to Dusk Beaver Walk in Aspen, Colorado

Image credits: Troy Harrison / Getty (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)

Most active at dawn and dusk, visitors to Aspen in Colorado have a chance to spot beautiful beavers at Hallam Lake nature preserve every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer months. The Sunset Beaver Walk, hosted by Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) naturalists, takes place from sunset to dusk (7:30-8:30pm) and provides an opportunity for visitors to hear about the incredible species and the valuable role they play in wetland ecosystems, and witness them in their natural habitat. aspenchamber.org

Stargazing: Chile’s Atacama Desert

Image credit: Chile Travel

Renowned for its exceptionally clear skies, minimal light pollution, and high altitude, the Atacama Desert offers some of the best stargazing conditions on the planet. Visitors can explore observatories such as the ALMA Observatory, or engage in guided night tours to witness the dazzling Milky Way, distant galaxies, and countless stars. chile.travel/en

Nighttime: Bioluminescence kayaking in Washington State

Image credit: Whidbey Island Kayaking

Whidbey Island is home to kelp forests, craggy shoreline, and old-growth trees that are habitats for otters, seals, porpoises, eagles and hawks. Here, visitors can view the bioluminescence which creates a subaquatic light show in Washington from June to August. Whidbey Island Kayaking offers bioluminescence tours at a number of choice spots on the southern end of the island. They run these tours in the summer around the new moon when the skies are darkest for best viewing. stateofwatourism.com