Sales Executive – Head Office Role

Come and work at our head office in Cork! We are looking for an experienced travel professional to join us. Candidate must have some GDS experience. Excellent conditions and salary for the right person. We currently work 3 days in the office and 2 from home. Get in touch in confidence with Bernie Whelan or Cathy Burke.

Overview of the Role

You’ll be working as part of the team based at the NSC Campus in Mahon, Cork. This is a full-time role working Monday – Friday with a level of flexibility around working from home (Hybrid Model – we currently work 3 days in the office and 2 at home).

It’s a great opportunity for a team player who has great people skills and a desire to help others. The role will evolve over time, but initially we are looking for someone who is one of the main points of contact for our Travel Counsellor franchisees when they need support and guidance with bookings, both leisure and corporate.

The role requires skills GDS systems, a sales history in either Corporate or Leisure or both, and at least 4 years’ experience working in a Travel Agency or Tour Operator environment in Ireland.

Extensive training will be provided to the successful candidate.

The perks

You’ll get a truly life-changing experience that helps you establish yourself as part of a leading travel business with real-life experience working with different colleagues both in Ireland and in our overseas offices. In addition to this, you’ll be paid a competitive salary as well as a host of other benefits.

25 days Annual Leave

Travel perks where available

Private Health allowance

Company mobile phone

Free Parking

Full training of our internal systems, our culture, and our model

Excellent Salary and package negotiable, depending on experience

If you are innovative, creative, self-confident, and passionate about our industry; then we’d love to hear from you. Please reach out or send up to date CV with cover email, in strict confidence to Cathy Burke, Managing Director, [email protected] or phone 087 2409744.

Check out our website on www.people.travelcounsellors.ie