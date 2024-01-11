Welcome to Miami: Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Arrives for First Time

Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas made a grand entrance into Miami. Welcomed with enthusiasm by locals, fans, and executives, the first-of-its-kind ship arrived in style with fireboat salutes, banner planes, and a community celebration at Pérez Art Museum. The iconic vessel, set to debut officially on Jan. 27, promises an unparalleled cruise experience.

Icon combines the best elements of various getaways, offering everything from beach retreats and resort escapes to theme park adventures. The ship boasts eight distinct neighbourhoods, each a destination in itself, featuring record-breaking waterslides, the Crown’s Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean, and innovative amenities like the first suspended infinity pool at sea. With over 40 restaurants and bars, deck-defying entertainment, and a dedicated area for families with young kids, Icon promises a vacation for every type of traveller.

Setting sail on Jan. 27, Icon offers 7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean adventures from Miami. These include stops at idyllic Caribbean destinations and a thrilling day at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Additionally, Perfect Day introduces Hideaway Beach, an adults-only escape featuring a private beach, pools, cabanas, live music, and more.

