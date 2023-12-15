Virgin Voyages Unveils New Ports in 2025, Including Dublin

Virgin Voyages is reintroducing its most comprehensive offer to mark the cruise industry’s annual wave season. The exclusive adult travel brand is set to unveil 21 new ports for the summer of 2025, spanning destinations in Iceland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, and the Caribbean. Until January 31, 2104, guests have the opportunity to secure a voyage for one person and enjoy a 70% discount for a second guest, coupled with up to $600 credit towards a bar tab.

During the summer of 2025, the brand will introduce new ports, such as Reykjavik, Naples, Dublin, Istanbul, Porto, George Town, and Muscat , among others.

The Scarlet Lady is set to embark on European journeys, offering voyages lasting from six to 15 nights. The itinerary includes exploration around southern Spain, Morocco, Florence, Rome, and Mallorca, followed by a return to the brand’s original home in Portsmouth. Subsequent voyages will encompass destinations like Reykjavik, Norway, Bordeaux, Ireland, Scotland, and Cannes.

Valiant Lady, on the other hand, will navigate four- and five-night Caribbean routes, with extended options to Grand Turk and Grand Cayman.

Resilient Lady, currently stationed in Australia and New Zealand, will undertake a long-haul journey back to Athens, making stops in Bali, Singapore, Phuket, Oman, Dubai, and Santorini. Upon returning to Greece, the ship will conduct seven-night voyages and introduce new 10- and 11-night itineraries featuring Istanbul, Mykonos, Dubrovnik, and Crete.

In 2024, the cruise line plans to host three global Elevate (formerly Limitless) Voyages, a CEO-hosted Celebration Voyage, and the revival of the brand’s Eat & Drink Festival and Wellbeing Months from January through March.