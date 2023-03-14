fbpx
Cruise News

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Adds Additional Departure Dates for Sailings in Europe and Asia

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
To accommodate the high demand for its popular itineraries, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is adding extra departure dates for sailings in Europe and Asia.

Travelers now have new opportunities to sail on the S.S. Joie de Vivre along the Seine River in France, the S.S. Maria Theresa on the Danube River in Central Europe, and the Mekong Jewel on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The additional departure dates are:

  • November 10, 2024, for the Paris & Normandy itinerary on the S.S. Joie de Vivre
  • November 10, 2024, for the Enchanting Danube itinerary on the S.S. Maria Theresa
  • March 27 and March 31, 2025, for the Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong itinerary on the Mekong Jewel
