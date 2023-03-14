Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Adds Additional Departure Dates for Sailings in Europe and Asia

To accommodate the high demand for its popular itineraries, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is adding extra departure dates for sailings in Europe and Asia.

Travelers now have new opportunities to sail on the S.S. Joie de Vivre along the Seine River in France, the S.S. Maria Theresa on the Danube River in Central Europe, and the Mekong Jewel on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The additional departure dates are: