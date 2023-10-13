Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Adds 2 New Super Ships to European Fleet

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has added two new Super Ships, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth, to its European fleet.

Both ships will begin sailing in Europe in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Uniworld will take over the ships from Seaside Collection under a three-year, bareboat charter agreement for each ship and create the signature Uniworld experience on existing itineraries with an all-Uniworld staff, as well as the brand’s trademark touches and amenities.

Before joining Riverside Luxury Cruises, the ships were a part of Crystal Cruises’ river fleet as the Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler.

“We’re thrilled to add two stunning new ships to the Uniworld fleet, beginning with the S.S. Victoria on the beloved Rhine, fulfilling our promise to maintain the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld. “The S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth are unique vessels that we know our guests will love, featuring a modern design, some of the largest suites on the rivers, and an ambiance that exudes contemporary luxury. Onboard, guests can expect our Tiny Noticeable Touches throughout every aspect, from the impeccable service provided by the Uniworld crew they know and love to the multitude of all-inclusive amenities available to them.”

Identical sister ships, the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth can accommodate 110 guests in 55 luxurious suites and staterooms. All rooms feature a similar design and feel, only differing in size and nuances, each with full-length windows directly in front of the king-sized beds for panoramic views of the passing scenery.

Guests will find fine materials and finishes onboard such as leather, velvet, and marble, plus lavish features in select suite categories such as walk-in closets, fireplaces, and up to 759 square feet of space in a Uniworld-first two-bedroom accommodation with adjoining suites.

Other ship highlights include a massage room, gym, bistro for snacks, rooftop bar and grill for cocktails and light bites, and fine dining restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and gourmet dinner. Like all Uniworld cruises, dining venues will feature farm-to-table cuisine utilising fresh local ingredients gathered by the chef in destination daily.

The S.S. Victoria will be the first to set sail at the start of the 2024 season, sailing a variety of itineraries currently operated. The ship will debut in March in Amsterdam onboard the 8-day ‘Holland & Belgium at Tulip Time’ cruise through Belgium and The Netherlands, mixing the classic Amsterdam tulip experience with historic cities, vibrant cultures, and plenty of Belgian sweet treats. Next, the S.S. Victoria will sail the 8-day ‘Castles Along the Rhine’ itinerary from Basel to Amsterdam, featuring fairytale-like towns, historic castles, and fine winemaking traditions. The ship will also sail along two rivers aboard the ‘Magnificent Moselle and Rhine’ itinerary over the course of 10 days for an in-depth look at multiple fascinating cities and their deep-rooted history. Finally, travellers can opt for the 8-day holiday-themed ‘Belgium Holiday Markets’ sailing round-trip from Brussels, featuring a mix of famous and under-the-radar Christmas markets in charming small towns at the most magical time of year.

The S.S. Elisabeth is scheduled to set sail for the 2025 season, with more details to come.

Prices for the eight-day Castles Along the Rhine itinerary start from €4,949* per person sharing a French Balcony (*this incorporates an Early Booking Discount which is valid until 31 October 2023), including transfers, a full programme of activities and seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation on the S.S Victoria.