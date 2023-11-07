TTC Tour Brands Unveils Fully Expanded UK & Ireland Sales Team

TTC Tour Brands has announced the full extent of it expanded UK and Ireland sales team.

As reported, last week, Brian Hynes has been promoted to Head of Sales for Ireland for TTC Tour Brands and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. Mr Hynes’ role will also cover the Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar, Contiki and Costsaver Tours brands in the Irish market.

He will report to Kelly Walker – who is joining as TTC Tour Brands’ Director of Sales for the UK, Ireland and Europe – from January. Ms Walker will be responsible for driving the UK, Irish and European sales teams for the entire TTC family of brands.

Polly Poulton – who has 19 years’ experience working in the touring and cruise sectors – has been appointed National Account Manager for the UK, starting from January.

Dom Barrow has joined as Business Development Manager for Contiki, TTC’s youth touring brand.

Freya Sutcliffe has been appointed Sales Manager for the North of England; while Louise Sword has joined as Sales Manager for the Southeast of England.

Kelly Jackson, Managing Director TTC Tour Brands EMEA said: “We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional talents to our sales team. Each individual brings unique expertise and a shared commitment to our customer-centric approach. This solidifies our dedication to placing our valued agents at the core of all our initiatives.”