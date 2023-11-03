Royal Caribbean Unveils Alaska 2025 Programme, Featuring ‘Anthem of the Seas’

Royal Caribbean has unveiled details of its 2025 Alaska summer cruises schedule.

It will see its popular Anthem of the Seas ship make its Alaska debut – joining current route favourites Serenade of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, and Quantum of the Seas – between May and September 2025.

With the debut of Anthem of the Seas, passengers have the options of 7-night vacations that visit many of Alaska’s most-talked-about glaciers, parks, towns and more.

Sailings start from Seattle; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or Seward, Alaska.