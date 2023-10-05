SEARCH
Royal Caribbean Reveals Name of Next Icon Class Ship – ‘Star of the Seas’

By Geoff Percival
Royal Caribbean has unveiled the name of the next ship in its Icon Class – namely, Star of the Seas.

Just shy of 100 days until the introduction of the first-of-its-kind combination of every holiday with the first in the Icon Class line-up, Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International has revealed the name of the next Icon Class ship and its debut season  the summer of 2025.

The world’s largest cruise line will follow up Icon’s debut, the start of a new era of holidays, in the boldest way. With the combination of every kind of holiday that’s unique to Icon Class – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – the line-up of new experiences and favourites on Star will set the stage for even more ways for every type of family and adventurer to make memories without compromise.

Currently under construction in Turku, Finland, the new ship and its features will soon be revealed.

“The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
