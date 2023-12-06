SEARCH
Royal Caribbean Reveals First Look at ‘Star of the Seas’ Ship

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the latest in the best-selling Icon Class, Star of the Seas, and the vacations in store for every type of family and adventurer.

Starting August 2025, vacationers can get away in a new way from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, with 7-night vacations to the Caribbean and the cruise line’s top-rated private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Star’s debut lineup is now open on Royal Caribbean’s website. 

The newly opened vacations feature idyllic locales like Basseterre, St. Kitts and NevisCozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. MaartenRoatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Plus, on every getaway, vacationers can look forward to kicking back or going all out at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
