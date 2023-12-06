Royal Caribbean Reveals First Look at ‘Star of the Seas’ Ship

Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the latest in the best-selling Icon Class, Star of the Seas, and the vacations in store for every type of family and adventurer.

Starting August 2025, vacationers can get away in a new way from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, with 7-night vacations to the Caribbean and the cruise line’s top-rated private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Star’s debut lineup is now open on Royal Caribbean’s website.

The newly opened vacations feature idyllic locales like Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Plus, on every getaway, vacationers can look forward to kicking back or going all out at Perfect Day at CocoCay.