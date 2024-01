Royal Caribbean International has announced its January flash sale as part of the January Wave sales, with kids sailing from as little as £99!

The sale also offers up to $600 onboard spend or up to £600 off your stateroom, with the deals alternating throughout the month of January. The sale is live until the 31st of January, and covers selected sailings departing between February 3rd 2024 – April 25th, 2026.