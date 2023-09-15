Princess Cruises Unveils CLIA Cruise Week Offer

To celebrate CLIA Cruise Week which runs from 18th – 24th September, any 2024 cruise with Princess can be booked with just a €50pp deposit.

Usually, the required deposit is 15% of the total cruise fare (excluding taxes).

Included in the offer are itineraries on the line’s brand-new ship, Sun Princess, which will launch in early 2024.

Fares for a seven-night Mediterranean cruise with France and Italy on Sun Princess start from €1,043pp, with calls to Gibraltar > Marseille > Genoa > La Spezia (for Florence/Pisa). Departs 11 May 2024.

The €50pp deposit deal can also be combined with Princess Cruises’ Free Stateroom Upgrade offer, which runs until 31 October 2023.