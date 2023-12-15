Princess Cruises Unveils 2024 WAVE Campaign: ‘I Love This Sale!’ with Cruises from €463pp

Princess Cruises is offering savings of up to 30% and a low deposit of €50 per person on more than 1,400 cruises departing in 2024 and 2025 as part of the line’s WAVE campaign. ‘I Love this Sale!’ runs until 4 March 2024 and applies to cruises departing from Southampton as well as in the Mediterranean, Alaska, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Fares start from €463pp for a five-night Hamburg Gateway on Sky Princess, sailing roundtrip Southampton with an overnight stay in Germany’s leading seaport. Cruise departs 28 October 2024.

The deals included in the ‘I Love this Sale!’ campaign apply to all fare types, including the inclusive packages Princess Plus and Princess Premier, which add popular amenities such as Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up 65% compared to when the amenities are purchased separately.

Those looking to secure a cruise during the inaugural season of the line’s new ship, Sun Princess, which makes its debut in early 2024 with in the Mediterranean, can enjoy fares from just €811pp for a ten-night voyage.

Other reduced cruise-only fares that can be secured with a €50pp deposit during ‘I Love This Sale!’ are:

From €578pp for a seven-night Alaska cruise (with Glacier Bay National Park) on Ruby Princess, departing 7 May 2024.

From €637pp for a six-night Western Caribbean with Mexico itinerary on Regal Princess, departing 3 March 2025.

From €927pp for a 14-night Canary Island cruise on Sky Princess, departing 16 Nov 2024.

From €1,217pp for a 16-night Hawaii Islands cruise on Ruby Princess, departing 2 December 2024.

‘I Love This Sale!’ ends at 11:59pm GMT on 4 March 2024 and is available to United Kingdom and Ireland residents.

When booking, guests can take advantage of Princess Pay Monthly, which allows them to spread the cost of their cruise over equal monthly payments, without any extra fees.

Additional information about Princess Cruises ‘I Love This Sale!’ is available by speaking to a professional travel agent, calling 1800 939 608, or visiting the company’s website at https://www.princess.com/en-int Travel agents are encouraged to visit https://book.princess.com/BookingSystem/login.page.