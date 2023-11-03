Princess Cruises Offering up to €350 Discount on Roundtrip Flights for Select 2024 Cruises

Princess Cruises is offering up to a €350per person discount on roundtrip flights for select 2024 cruises.

The limited time offer runs from now until 12 December 2023, with more than 150 cruises included in the deal. The promotion applies to all guests travelling within a stateroom.

Guests sailing on the line’s brand-new ship, Sun Princess, during its inaugural season in the Mediterranean will receive €350pp discount on flights. Launching in February 2024, the 4,300-guest Sun Princess is the first Sphere Class ship and will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings.

Sun Princess will sail from Athens, Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) for its inaugural season. Cruise-only fares start from €1,275pp for a 10-night cruise sailing roundtrip from Rome, departing 19 March 2024, with €350pp off flights.

Those booking a Hawaii cruise with Princess will also receive €350pp discount on flights. Cruise-only fares start from €1,275pp for a 16-night Hawaiian Islands cruise sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, departing 14 April 2024.

All other trades included in the promotion will provide a €250pp flight discount:

Canada and New England: Immerse yourself in the stunning landscapes and cultural treasures of this North American region, sailing on Enchanted Princess, Emerald Princess, or Island Princess.

Caribbean: Explore pristine beaches, vibrant cultures, and turquoise waters, with seven Princess ships sailing in the Caribbean to choose from.

California Coast: With seven-night itineraries on Crown Princess and Discovery Princess, taking guests around the California Coast, Pacific Northwest, and Pacific Wine country.

Mexico: Book either a seven or 10-night cruise and savour the delicious cuisine and warm climates that the Mexican Riviera guarantees to offer.

In addition, guests sailing on the inclusive Princess Plus or Princess Premier fares can enjoy savings of up to 69% when compared to purchasing all the items individually.

Princess Plus – €58pp per day: Includes the ‘Plus’ beverage package; Wi-Fi; crew appreciation; OceanNow delivery service; 2x casual dining per cruise; 2x Xponential fitness classes per cruise; 2x premium desserts per day; unlimited juices and smoothies.

Princess Premier – €75pp per day: Includes the ‘Premier’ beverage package; Wi-Fi; crew appreciation; OceanNow delivery service; 2x speciality dining per cruise; unlimited casual dining; unlimited Xponential fitness classes; unlimited premium desserts; unlimited juices and smoothies; a photo package; reserved seating in the theatre.

Guests can also take advantage of Princess Pay Monthly, which allows them to spread the cost of their cruise over equal monthly payments, without any extra fees.