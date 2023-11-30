Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Viva in Miami with a Star-Studded Event

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) marked a significant milestone in its illustrious 57-year history with the celebratory christening of Norwegian Viva, the highly anticipated second vessel in the award-winning Prima Class. The event, held in Miami, not only highlighted NCL’s innovative legacy but also showcased the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional cruise experiences.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, expressed the significance of christening Norwegian Viva in Miami, saying, “To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends.”

The ceremony, attended by over 1,500 guests, took place in NCL’s LEED® Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami. The Prima Class, known for breaking new ground in ship design and amenities, reflects NCL’s dedication to prioritizing the guest experience.

Harry Sommer, president & chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., shared his excitement about the milestone year, stating, “As a Company, it has been a milestone year with the debut of next-generation ships across all three of our best-in-class cruise brands.”

Luis Fonsi, the Grammy® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and musician, who served as Norwegian Viva’s godfather, added a touch of Latin flair to the ceremony. Fonsi officially named and christened the vessel, symbolizing good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard.

The festivities continued with an exceptional entertainment lineup, featuring performances by Fonsi, Marcello Hernandez, Paulina Rubio, and Pedro Capó. Norwegian Viva’s christening also included the dedication of the Knut Kloster Hall, honoring the company’s founder and showcasing its 57-year history of innovation.

At 294 meters long with a capacity for 3,099 guests, Norwegian Viva boasts unique features like the three-story Viva Speedway, Indulge Food Hall, and an awe-inspiring art collection. Following its inaugural sailings from Miami, the ship will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico, becoming the newest ship to homeport in the destination.

Norwegian Viva’s journey continues with port-intensive Caribbean voyages and later, Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries. NCL’s year-round ‘Free at Sea’ offer provides travelers with enhanced benefits, including unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits, complimentary Wi-Fi, and discounted rates for the third and fourth guests. For those looking to explore the world in style, NCL remains a top choice for a memorable cruise experience.