Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils New Winter Itineraries for 2025-26

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced the launch of fresh itineraries spanning South America, Asia, Africa, and beyond for the autumn and winter of 2025-26. The company, unveiling its plans today, aims to leverage the sustained demand for its cruises as it heads into the ‘wave season’.

Strong sales in November 2024 indicate a positive outlook for early 2024 as well. David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, said, “In recent years, we have expanded our offerings to include more diverse and extended itinerary options, and the encouraging momentum is a clear indication that our guests are pleased with our offerings and eagerly anticipate exploring the world with us.”

The newly revealed 2025-26 sailings encompass a range of global itineraries, introducing some new routes. Norwegian Sun will venture to several Asian ports for the first time, including Kyoto, Japan, and Jeju, South Korea. Norwegian Viva, the latest addition to the fleet, will embark on Caribbean voyages from its new homeport in Galveston.

Highlighted offerings include 11- to 14-day journeys in Australia and New Zealand aboard Norwegian Spirit, 12-day sailings exploring Africa on Norwegian Dawn, 14-day itineraries in South America aboard Norwegian Star, and 11- to 17-day cruises traversing the Panama Canal on Norwegian Jade. Additionally, Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Escape, and Norwegian Sky are set to cruise to the Caribbean.

Mr. Herrera commented: “Our new 2025 and 2026 itineraries will provide [travellers] with more of what they desire and increased opportunities to relish their ideal vacation while visiting their dream destinations aboard any NCL ship.”