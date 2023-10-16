NCL Unveils Halloween Cruise Itineraries to Spooky Destinations

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has put together its best Halloween-themed itineraries to some of the spookiest destinations around.

These include Salem, Massachuesetts – famous for its ‘witch’ trials in the late 1690s. NCL visits Salem on its 7-day Canada and New England cruise on its Norwegian Gem ship; calling at Boston and sailing in October 2024.

NCL’s 7-day Mexican Riviera cruise, via Norwegian Bliss, sails this November and calls at Puerto Vallarta. There, one can enjoy the Day of the Dead Festivities. From October through to November, there will be plenty of cultural and artistic activities going on in Puerto Vallarta as it celebrates the festival – plenty of locals and tourists will be dressed in frightening costumes.

For those who are fans of both scary season and Harry Potter, this one’s for you! The Greyfriars Kirkyard is described as Scotland’s most haunted cemetery as the ancient resting place contains the Covenanters’ Prison and the tombstone of Thomas Riddell Esquire, the real inspiration behind the famous Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. NCL passengers can visit the Greyfriars Kirkyard on an 11-day British Isles cruise on Norwegian Star, calling at Edinburgh and sailing in October 2024.

Gary Anslow, Head of UK & Ireland Business at Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), said: “We have recently seen a rise in “spooky tourism”, [as people] set off on a hunt to discover the eerie stories behind many historical destinations. Halloween enthusiasts can experience ghoulish locations on a variety of NCL cruises including Mediterranean and Europe cruises, and if they get too frightened in these haunted spots, they can escape back to the NCL ship for safety.”