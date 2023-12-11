MSC World Europa to Feature in Channel 4 Documentary ‘Billion Pound Cruise Ship’

Channel 4 is debuting a brand-new documentary, Billion Pound Cruise Ship, with MSC Cruises’ cutting-edge megaship MSC World Europa as the star.

The 1-hour show follows the 22-deck, 215,900 GT, liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered cruise ship from her first steel cutting in 2019 to her first guests in late 2022 – and will be broadcast on Saturday 16 December, 2023.

Viewers follow the teams of designers, project managers and shipbuilders as they race against a tight schedule to deliver a brand new ship prototype. Audiences can watch the innovative construction techniques used to craft MSC World Europa from over 42,000 tonnes of steel, and then delve behind the scenes to see what it takes to operate a ship when she is home to almost 7,000 holidaymakers.

As the world’s most energy-efficient large cruise ship design, MSC World Europa was constructed by Chantiers de L’Atlantique and is powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and incorporates a host of environmental technologies to minimise the ships’ impact on the environment. Viewers can follow some of these technologies both during installation and operation.

MSC World Europa is the first World Class of ship and features 33 restaurants, bars and lounges, each with its own distinct style and ambiance, including 6 specialty restaurants and 7 brand new bar and café concepts, next-level entertainment options across new high-tech venues, 6 swimming pools, luxurious MSC Yacht Club yet, MSC Cruises’ largest and most action-packed kids’ area yet and much more.

MSC World Europa is sailing the Mediterranean for winter 2023/2024 and summer 2024.